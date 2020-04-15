Automotive suppliers lay off hundreds in Jackson County amid COVID-19 crisis

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry has been hit hard, leaving hundreds of people unemployed in Jackson County.
Sanoh America, NCI Manufacturing, and PHP Fibers Inc. are three of the auto suppliers that have been forced to lay off employees.
This comes after the COVID-19-forced shutdown of Honda, Mazda Toyota, and Nissan, which prevents the production of supplies like brakes, gaskets and airbags.
“I spoke to three of them yesterday and out of about 600 total employees there is probably at least 500 they have had to layoff. Most of them are just keeping on a maintenance crews and doing things like that," said Sheila Shepard, CEO and president of Jackson County Economic Development Authority.
Other metal and fabricating companies are not seeing a direct impact, according to Shepard.
“Because they have been deemed essential, we have had other companies that are just cutting back as need be, and we have other companies that are taking temperatures of everyone that comes in each morning," said Shepard.
Shepard said she is in constant contact with the companies and they do have a plan in place to bring back employees once the pandemic is over.
“Most of the auto manufacturers are planning on starting back the first week in May. One or two are looking at the last week of April, so depending on how fast they get back up to speed these companies plan on bringing people back as soon as possible,"said Shepard.
For any companies facing challenges, Shepard said she encourages owners to contact them to see what resources they can assist with.
