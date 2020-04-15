Athens man accused of impersonating towing employee to solicit sex, money

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested after deputies say he solicited sex from a female in exchange for getting her vehicle out of impound.
Jimmy Darrell King, 52, is charged with prostitution.
The sheriff’s office says on Feb. 25, the victim reported that her car had been towed and impounded by a local wrecker service after a traffic stop the previous week. Deputies say she knew the name of one man who worked for the wrecker company and found a different man with the same name on Facebook. She reportedly contacted King, thinking it was the wrecker company employee.
She asked what it would take to get her car out of impound. King requested sex and money in exchange for the release of the vehicle, according to investigators.
A warrant was issued for King’s arrest, and he was arrested by deputies on Tuesday. He was later released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,000 bond.
