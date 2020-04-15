April 15 would have been the Trash Pandas’ opening day

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday would have been opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. But the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans.
The franchise is hoping to keep community members and Trash Pandas fans involved during the interim.
April 15 was supposed to mark the day of the first pitch at Toyota Field. The current state of the country has changed that.
Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson has kept fans entertained and informed of the day-to-day operations during this pandemic. He said he feels optimistic about the season.
“Our fans have been extraordinarily supportive, unprecedented really in our sport. And they’ve bought $2.5, $2.6 million in merchandise since we introduced it. We haven’t thrown a pitch. We have 1,900 season ticket holders when the experts told me we wouldn’t have but more than 1,200,” Nelson said.
The Trash Pandas franchise have played some games already, only they did it virtually, courtesy of “MLB The Show.” They had a friendly match-up with the Birmingham Barons last week, as fans try to catch any sort of diamond play while they wait for the real deal.
“Keeping our fans satisfied. We do a lot of communication. We’ve done a lot of fun things on our social media," Nelson said.
Baseball and sports fans in general are staying excited and wait for that time to come at Toyota Field.
