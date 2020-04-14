Waterloo shampoo business becomes hand sanitizer manufacturer

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s no down time during this pandemic for one company in Lauderdale County.
There’s so much demand for supply they can barely keep up with all the orders.
Workers pump out thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer made at a business in Waterloo.
Jim Hester is CEO of Ginesis Natural Products - a company that normally churns out huge volumes of shampoo.
His main business is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
His assembly line is now pushing out thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to those working on the front lines of COVID-19.
“We’re going straight by the FDA. Formulation. Our label is by the FDA. Everything is strictly managed. Everything is strictly by the book. It has to be 75-percent. The state is making us do 80-percent. So we have to do 80-percent to be legal,” said Hester.
Hester is talking about the strength of the alcohol needed to fill these plastic containers. He’s able to make the sanitizer from start to finish all from inside his warehouse. Employees work nonstop filling and labeling bottles which will then be boxed, sealed, put on a pallet then shipped off. His main customer is the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“52,000 bottles is what we shipped. That’s a lot of bottles. Yeah. 24 skids. 150 cases on the 8 ounce. 210 cases on the 4 ounce,” said Hester.
Hester’s had to add more employees.
And they’re now a six-day, 24-hour operation.
Hester says he’ll likely continue making hand sanitizer for the next five years. He says all this wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for the help of a long time friend. Hester days Don Boatright stepped in and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“He gave me the land. Helped me get the land. Doug died over the weekend. It’s been tough on me. It’s been tough on people from Waterloo. Don’s a legend in our area,” said Boatright.
Hester says this is one way his business can give back. He says a production like making hand sanitizer could be the difference in saving lives.
