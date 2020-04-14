WAFF’s Brad Travis meets Boaz pastor who credits storm coverage for their safety

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz was one of the hardest hit areas in north Alabama Sunday night. The National Weather Service confirms an EF2 tornado barreled through the area.
At least 50 buildings were damaged. Two people were injured. Both injuries are non-life-threatening.
New video shows damaged homes, many of them barely recognizable. Tree branches, pieces of homes and other debris is piled high on the sides of streets.
Drone video also shows tarps on homes and sheds with no roofs. Cars are damaged and debris is sitting inside pools. Trees are snapped, bent over and nearly touching the ground.
WAFF 48 chief meteorologist Brad Travis spent Tuesday in Boaz surveying the damage and talking to people in the community about what they saw, heard and felt as the tornado rolled through on Sunday.
While there, Travis spoke with Mike Johnson, the pastor at Bethsaida Baptist Church. Johnson credits WAFF’s coverage Sunday with helping keep people safe and inside when the tornado touched down nearby.
“I don’t know if it was intuition. I don’t know if it was skill. I don’t know what it was. But you did what I’ve seen you do several times and said, ‘Wait a minute. I don’t like this.’ And when you said that and you started calling out streets. I opened the door and one of our men had stepped outside. I said, ‘Come in quickly,’ and he came in the door. And it wasn’t within 30 seconds that we were just hammered. Everything went black. We lost signal, we lost everything, but we knew we were in the middle of a tornado,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.