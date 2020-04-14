Second day of storm cleanup underway for Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Boaz continue to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Easter Sunday’s severe storms.
Sunday night across North Alabama, six tornadoes touched down. Boaz was the hardest hit area of north Alabama on Sunday and many residents were affected by the storms.
Many people yesterday had to sort through the mess the tornado left to look of their belongings but they had no lack of help.
James Clay helped his daughter and her husband try and find things like family pictures and kids toys. He says there were always people willing to pitch in.
“The neighbors out here, everyone is coming together” said Clay. “Our church groups are helping. We’ve got family and friends helping. People bringing us water. They’re going to feed us lunch. Everybody is like that. That’s what America is about. That’s what our neighborhood is about. People helping.”
Bethsaida Baptist Church Pastor Mike Johnson received help almost immediately after he was in need.
“Just a few minutes had passed and several from the neighborhood came and offered to help us with the debris” said Johnson. “I had to have a chainsaw cut the debris away from my car just so I could leave.”
The cleanup process continues on Tuesday.
