Performance Vison helps young athletes at home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Any competitive advantage a local athlete can achieve is priceless. A local doctor and Huntsville native wants to help as many young athletes as he can in north Alabama.
“Baseball is really big, basketball is really big, hockey. There’s really never been an option for our local athletes that live here,” Performance Vision’s Dr. Kenneth Winton said. “You know those middle school, high school athletes never had access to these kinds of programs before.”
Winton runs Performance Vision, which specializes in eye care and sports vision training. Winton, a Huntsville native, wants to help athletes improve their vision training through periphery vision, reaction time, and hand-eye coordination.
"Yeah, we've worked with athletes from all different sports," Winton added. "It's been great. A lot of these athletes when we first talked to them, they weren't even aware that these programs even exist. We definitely see the benefits they get from it."
The training programs vary by athlete but most run from eight to 10 weeks and are designed to be done at home. The training is not limited to a specific sport, as all athletes rely on vision and hand-eye coordination.
The training kits can be purchased online by visiting this website or by calling Performance Vision at 256-469-6427.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.