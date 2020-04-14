Morgan County jail releases non-violent inmates to protect against COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Jail released more than 100 nonviolent inmates over the past month, as part of an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 from spreading through the facility, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
The releases started back on March 17th, according to spokesman Mike Swafford. He says many of the inmates were being held for things like failure to appear in court or failure to pay fines or child support. Inmates with medical conditions were also considered for release.
The Morgan County Jail has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time among staff or inmates, according to Swafford. He says one person was arrested in Decatur on Sunday who previously tested positive, but they were held in an isolated area until they were released a short time later.
The jail has also been closed to visitors and new protocols aimed at keeping new inmates separated are in place.
