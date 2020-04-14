At least 50 buildings damaged in Boaz tornado

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz was hit hard when a tornado barreled through Sunday night. The National Weather Service confirms the twister was an EF2.
At least 50 buildings were damaged.
Video shows many of the damaged homes aren’t even recognizable. Some homes are now covered in tarps, and there are damaged roofs.
Tree branches and structural debris are strewn about and piled up.
Cars were left damaged, and trees were snapped and bent.
Two people were hurt. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Several homes are still without power. Utility crews have been working around the clock to fix power lines.
