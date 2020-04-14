Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee Valley Healthcare hiring for COVID-19 response
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Veterans Administration’s Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hiring health care workers to staff its hospitals and clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, the system is offering both temporary and permanent assignments. It is also recruiting recent retirees with experience in high-need areas. In addition, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is seeking nurse practitioners and registered nurses for 120-day appointments with the Travel Nurse Corps. That's a VA-operated internal pool of nurses available for temporary short-term assignments throughout the country. The Tennessee Valley Healthcare system includes hospitals in Nashville and Murfreesboro as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
10 Tennessee cities joining downtown revitalization program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten small Tennessee cities have been selected to participate in a state program to help them revitalize their downtown commercial districts. The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that the communities of Collinwood, Covington, Decaturville, Dunlap, Halls, Hartsville, Madisonville, Somerville, South Pittsburg and Whiteville have been selected for the Tennessee Downtowns program. The program helps revitalize traditional commercial districts and seeks to create jobs in the communities. The two-year program includes community training in the Main Street America downtown revitalization program and a $15,000 grant for an improvement project.
Appalachia project asks people to document COVID-19 life
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of an East Tennessee State University project are asking local residents to document their experiences of living through the coronavirus pandemic. The university says the submissions will be housed at the school's Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, which includes the Archives of Appalachia. Archives director Jeremy Smith says people are invited to share diaries, writings, photographs, videos, social media posts, business correspondences and other items about living through COVID-19 times. Files can be submitted online via email or they can be mailed to the Archives of Appalachia.
Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells had wide influence in his decades in law enforcement. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department. Wells died March 21 at age 69 of complications from the coronavirus. He dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Police Department and the larger community. A retired colleague described him as “a very versatile leader in Wisconsin.” In retirement, he was teaching criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.