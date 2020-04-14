Huntsville Animal Services housing fewer pets as adoptions, fosters rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are some positives to spending more time at home. Like getting extra bonding time with your furry family members.
And people without pets are looking for some four-legged companionship during this tough time
Karen Sheppard, the executive director for Huntsville Animal Services tells us they typically have around 80 dogs waiting for the forever homes at a time. As of last Friday, they only had six at the shelter!
Huntsville Animal Services, like many other shelters across the country are reporting low numbers of animals, as more and more people adopt! If you’re considering adopting an animal right now, that’s great.
But it’s important to think about the long term. Will you still be able to care for it once the pandemic eases and you go back to a normal routine?
The crisis has also caused Huntsville Animal Services to suspend their owner surrender program.
Sheppard tells us they will take an animal if it has no place else to go, But are really encouraging people to plan ahead and make other arrangements. One other thing, there have been some scattered reports that cats may be susceptible to coronavirus.
Sheppard says you need to keep that in mind.
“You might give COVID-19 to your cat if you are positive. If that cat, if it gets it, it’s not going to get sick like you might get sick and it may spread it to other cats so try not to snuggle with your cat if you’re sick,” she said.
Huntsville Animal Services isn’t letting anyone come inside, so they are waiving fines for pet license late fees.
Sheppard says they are also not opening on Saturdays right now since they have such few numbers of adoptable pets .
