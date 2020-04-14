Frosty Advisory tonight; More sunshine but staying cool

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Tennessee Valley through 8 AM Wednesday morning, low temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30s and can harm and plants or vegetation.
Another sunny but cool day lies ahead for Wednesday with highs staying in the upper 50s to low 60s, wind will be light out of the northwest. More patchy frost will be possible into Thursday morning with clear skies and calm wind, lows will be in the middle to upper 30s. We gradually start to warm up by Thursday with mostly sunny skies, highs stay below average in the middle 60s.
More clouds will move in by Friday with some peeks of sunshine. A few showers will be possible with temps in the lower 70s.
The weekend is still looking below average with highs in the middle 60s and scattered showers looking likely for Sunday.
