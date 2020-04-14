Frost likely tonight across the Tennessee Valley

Sunday’s severe weather came to an end as a strong cold front swept through the Valley and we are finally feeling the colder temperatures out there this morning.
Temperatures Tuesday morning were much colder as many woke up in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, that is just the start of the cold blast because tonight will be evening colder. The 48 Weather Team expects temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s across North Alabama overnight tonight to start the morning, Wednesday.
It’s because of this cold that a Frost Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama and is in effect for Wednesday from 3 AM to 8 AM. There is also a Freeze Watch out for Middle Tennessee for tonight due to the potential of sub-freezing temperatures. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops as well as other sensitive vegetation. In areas of freezing temperatures there could possibly be damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The is another chance at frost on Thursday morning as temperatures will once again be chilly. However, Thursday’s chances are not as great as temperatures will be slightly warmer into the mid to upper 30s.
