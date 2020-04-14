Florence parks closed; future of splash pad opening uncertain

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - With most places closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, there aren't many places to take your kids to run off all that extra energy.
A popular play area behind the Marriott Shoals in Florence is off limits to children and families as a precaution to prevent spreading coronavirus. The splash pad next door usually opens on Memorial Day.
Right now, there’s no word on when the fountains will be turned on.
Florence city leaders say closing areas where large groups of people congregate is the best way to cut down on COVID-19 cases.
