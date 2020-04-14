Drive-thru testing available in Colbert County

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert county residents now have drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Tuscumbia.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and Helen Keller Hospital offer the clinic Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Colbert County Office Complex.
Where: 1101 Hwy 72 East in Tuscumbia
Contact: 256-460-8932
Who: To be tested a patient needs to be symptomatic and one of the following -
a) 65 or older
b) be a health care worker
c) be associated with a long term care facility
d) have a co-morbidity such as asthma, COPD, hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, cancer or be pregnant.
Patients from any county are accepted as long as they met the criteria. A doctor’s order is recommended but not required. Providers may call the testing facility and provide the order for an incoming patient.
