Decatur man faces multiple drug charges following Sunday arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur resident is in the Morgan County jail Tuesday after being found in possession of multiple drugs.
Tyler Brandon Pugh, 21 of Decatur, was arrested on Sunday following a Decatur Police investigation and search that yielded marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.
The Decatur Police Department responded to Wal-Mart on Spring Avenue SW, in reference to a male concealing merchandise in his shorts.
As officers responded, Morgan County 911 advised the male had exited the business without paying for the merchandise and had gotten into a dark-colored Dodge Charger.
Officers made contact with the male identified as Pugh, as he sat in the driver’s seat of the Charger. They asked Pugh to exit the vehicle. The initial search produced the marijuana. The additional items were found during the booking process at the Morgan County Jail.
Pugh was then booked in for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, theft of property in the fourth degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pugh was held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,900 bond.
