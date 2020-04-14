Cooler stretch with a chance at frost this week

Temperatures this morning are around 20-degrees colder than what we saw Monday morning as many of us are into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley. Skies are clear and should stay that way through much of the day today. Wind will be breezy through the day today as well with gusts from the north at 10 to 15 mph. That will likely keep our high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a chance at a few spots reaching the low 60s. You'll likely need a sweatshirt if you are going to be outside today.