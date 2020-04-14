Cooler stretch with a chance at frost this week

Even colder temperatures will be possible overnight tonight as many of us will dip into the mid 30s. This means that some spots could see some areas of patchy frost to start the day Wednesday. With that, we have a Frost Advisory for all of North Alabama from 3 AM to 8 AM on Wednesday. Wednesday will be similar to today with temperatures right around 60-degrees with plenty of sun. The rest of the week will be a quiet and cool one with temperatures into the upper 60s on Thursday and the upper 60s & low 70s by Friday. Our next rain chances won’t be until Saturday or Sunday, but they don’t look overly impressive as of now.