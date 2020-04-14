45 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths at Ala. veterans homes

“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care, and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “In addition to precautionary measures in place, the staff are adequately supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE), such as facemasks and gloves, to protect them and the veterans in their care from contracting the virus,” added Davis.