Colbert animal shelter using downtime to repair kennels

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Animal Shelter is temporarily not taking in new animals, and that’s given the staff time to catch up on some repair work.
Our news partners at the Times Daily checked in with the shelter recently. Animal pickup stopped in mid-March, but the work hasn’t stopped. The shelter recently had 31 dogs taken by an agency, and several others have been claimed by their owners. That’s led to many empty kennels. Several of those kennels have now been disassembled, repaired and rebuilt.
“We’d been wanting to do it for a long time, because we can’t use some of our kennels,” Shelter Director Judie Nichols said. "We just decided to do it when people were not around and we didn’t have so many dogs. Wilbanks said shelter employees have been working after hours, sometimes as late as 9 p.m., completing the work. They hope to have the work done by Friday.
