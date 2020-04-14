Clearview Cancer Institute CEO expects more cancer patients when COVID-19 lessens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we know this pandemic has put a pause on many things. Including some preventive medical care and routine check ups.
People are putting off routine medical exams right now, whether they want to or not. Unfortunately, that could mean some very serious consequences when those exams are able to start back up.
CEO of Clearview Cancer Insitute Gary Walton tells us they usually average about 300 new cancer patients per month.
He expects that number to surge once the pandemic calms down and people are able to go to the doctor for checkups again.
I’m told Clearview hasn’t laid off one single employee, because they want to be ready for those new patients.
Walton says due to lack of PPE, or personal protective equipment, they’ve suspended screenings for colonoscopies.
Walton says normal numbers combined with the added cases from delayed procedures, means they have to be prepared.
“Patients are still getting cancer right now and we may or may not know about them because perhaps their not being able to go in and get surgery or whatever they need to have done. At some point these patients are going to hit the clinic so we want to be ready for them. We don’t want to lay off employees. We want to keep them working, keep them available for when that peak does occur and more patients do come walking in the door," Walton said.
Walton says so far they have tested 17 patients for the virus.
He says one result has come back positive- and that patient is in quarantine right now With doctors checking in via telemedicine regularly.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.