Boaz woman says ‘essential work’ making pizza saved her from tornado

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County EMA director says at least 50 structures in Boaz were damaged in Sunday’s tornado and that includes homes and businesses.
One homeowner says her house is a total loss. She says working for an essential business making pizza saved her life.
Sunday night’s EF2 tornado ripped the roof off Michelle Lovett’s house, blew out her front window and damaged everything inside.
She wasn’t home when the storm and its strong winds pounded her house.
“We were probably close to one of the only businesses in Boaz open on Easter Sunday, which now I have to thank my boss for because I feel like if I had been home you see what would’ve happened,” said Lovett.
Lovett showed the couch she said she would have been siting on if she was home.
Not only is her house destroyed, she hasn’t had power since the storm. As you drive around Boaz, you’ll find dozens of people with the same problem.
“Right now, I don’t have a home. We’re actually out looking, trying to find something but I’m not the only one that doesn’t have anything. So everybody else around here, around me, close around me that I’ve seen are looking, trying to find another place to go or something else to rent or buy," said Lovett.
With dozens of people in her same situation, she says she’d be stuck if it wasn’t for her best friend and coworker who is helping her.
“When I got here and I saw that her home is completely destroyed, I told her that I had an extra bedroom and I told her that she can come and stay for as long as she needed to,” said Melissa Moreno. “I would hope in return if something happened to my home that she would open up her doors to me.."
