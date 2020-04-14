Boaz helping Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Devastation and destruction makes it hard to find any silver lining when you’ve lost some of life’s precious possessions or memories.
That’s why the people of Boaz and the greater Boaz community come together when needed.
The people of Whitesboro Baptist Church decided to help those in need affected by Tornadoes that ripped through the greater Boaz community by providing lunches for families and those helping the recovery efforts.
"We're members at Whitesboro Baptist Church and Whitesboro has a disaster relief trailer," Holly Bobo said. "So anytime there's a disaster or a need, we go out , we prepare food, and we take it to those in need. We were able to set up at Big Ed's fireworks, prepare the food and go out in the community and hand it out."
“That was awesome that was something I wasn’t expecting,” Boaz resident Terry Curtis said.
Curtis’ home was affected by the storms.
“The whole community, those folks were from Barry’s Barbecue in Sardis, just right down the road. I’ve known them for a long time, they’re just good people. We appreciated it so very much," Curtis said.
“When disaster hits likes this and my home is safe and we have no harm at our house, it’s always a joy to see the smiles on people’s faces when we’re able to give them food,” Bobo added. “When they have nothing, everything they have has been wiped away. Just a hamburger or hot dog could really brighten someone’s day, and puts smiles on our faces as well.”
Whitesboro Baptist Church will continue to help with relief efforts throughout the recovery process in Boaz and the surrounding areas.
