Boaz family credits chimney with saving their lives during tornado

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz family whose home was hit by a huge falling tree in Sunday’s tornado is crediting their destroyed chimney with saving their lives.
"My husband was yelling to get in the closet and as I got to the doorway of the room where the closet is I saw the branches falling on our back porch. Huge branches from this old oak tree and I just stopped and just stood there. I mean I thought that was it," said Cindy Huff.
Nobody in the house was injured. It wasn’t until after the storm passed that they saw what possibly saved their lives.
“The chimney probably stopped it from caving all the way in, even though it actually broke the chimney off too. When it landed it hit it just right to where it stopped it from caving the house in,” said Huff.
The chimney’s bricks are broken and scattered in the yard. The chimney took a direct hit from huge branches and limbs from an oak tree more than 100 years old.
“Right about where that chimney is. It’s right above the closet,” said Huff.
For the past two days the Huff family have been out here cleaning up and removing the limbs off their home. They still don’t have power, but their neighbors have offered a helping hand.
"I’m used to going out of my way to help others in need and have everyone in this community help us in our time of need it’s amazing. “The people have been truly amazing and I can’t think them enough,” said Austin Huff.
The Huffs are not the only ones without power. Utility companies and electricians have been working almost nonstop, but this just shows how many streets and areas have been impacted,
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.