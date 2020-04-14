Area business wants to brighten kids’ days during pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Your little one at home or even the animated character fan inside has an option to watch your favorites at home courtesy of Decatur native Keilee Terry. Terry and her company, Magical Memories Alabama, want to bring some good vibes during our time at home.
“Our company started over four years ago and we have over 50 different characters to choose from,” Terry said. “Birthday parties, fundraisers, corporate events, and all sorts of things. We love children and we love our community, Of course, things are looking a little bit different but we are switching out all of our in person characters to online.”
The most popular character is Elsa from “Frozen.”
“We’ve had such wonderful feedback from parents sending in photos, and it just feels really great that they have something that they can look forward to every week, it’s like the highlights of their week," Terry said.
The countless photos from friends, families and kids truly explain how anything to take our minds away from our current daily environment is always a plus.
“It’s something that I really wanted to offer because it is such a hard time for everyone, especially children," Terry added. “Because they don’t quite understand why they can’t go to school or why they can’t be with their grandparents or their friends. So I wanted to do something that they could look forward to.”
For more information on Magical Memories, call 256-227-4899 or log on to the Facebook page.
