Wind Advisory this morning for the Tennessee Valley

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 10 AM today.
Wind gusts have been between 20 to 40 mph this morning across the Tennessee Valley. This is causing some areas of power outages across North Alabama this morning.
Wind will continue to stay breezy through the morning from the west and then turn to the northwest as we move through the middle of the day today. Wind gusts should subside by midday and we will see a calmer evening for most of the Valley.
An Areal Flood Warning is also in effect for all of North Alabama until 10 AM as many area creeks and streams rise due to Sunday’s heavy rain.
