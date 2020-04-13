A sunny but cool week ahead

Cloud cover will continue to thin out this evening with areas of patchy frost potentially developing overnight into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Another sunny but cool day is expected on Tuesday with below average temps in the low 60s, winds will be breezy out of the northeast Frost is looking likely in areas across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 30s, protect any sensitive plants and vegetation if you have started planting for the season.
Things will gradually warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week, which is still below average. Next weekend is trending cooler with scattered rain chances, temps will be in the 60s.
