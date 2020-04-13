Rabbi: ‘We’re not slowing down’ after home vandalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday, a Huntsville rabbi said he plans to grow his ministry in response to anti-Semetic graffiti spray painted on his synagogue and home.
A vandal targeted Rabbi Moshe Cohen of Chabad of Huntsville’s home last Friday, defacing his home and driveway. It came just one day after a similar crime took place at Etz Chayim in south Huntsville.
“We’re not slowing down, if anything we are going to be doing even more. Everything we have done until now is just the beginning,” he said.
His home hosts services and meals, and he said he’s now fundraising to help more Jews.
“People who were maybe afraid or not sure how they should practice their Judaism, we’re going to be vamping up Jewish activities in order to bring out that Jewish pride more than ever before," he said.
He said he thanks Huntsville Police for their work trying to catch the subject.
The department spokesman said investigators now have multiple leads.
“For a person to come and violate that safety and a person to come and jeopardize that safety of me, my family and my young children is taking a hate to a whole new level," Cohen said.
He thanked the community for the outpouring of support, and said he knows law enforcement will bring the suspect to justice.
