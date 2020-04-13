Pastor credits WAFF meteorologists for safety during Boaz tornado

BOPAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday night’s storms left devastating damage in Boaz, but luckily no lives were lost. That is thanks in part to the meteorologists who work so hard to keep people safe during dangerous storms.
A local pastor says WAFF 48′s First Alert weather team’s coverage is what kept him and several others out of harm’s way.
Mike Johnson, the pastor at Bethsaida Baptist Church, said he and others were waiting out the storm in the basement when they got a lifesaving First Alert.
“We could just hear the wind, we could things crashing to the ground, so we knew we had a tornado on top of us,” said Johnson.
Luckily, Johnson and 15 others were hunkered down in the basement of the Bethsaida Baptist Church, and no one was hurt.
“That’s just a miracle considering what you see in that general direction,” Johnson said.
But a few minutes before the storm hit, they almost left safety, thinking the worst of it was over.
“We were about to leave the building when we heard Brad (Travis) say well I don’t feel real good about what I see taking place in Boaz.,” he said. "He was calling out the streets right around our church.
Johnson said one of the people taking shelter was already out the door and they got him back in about a minute before the tornado hit.
“Basically, he probably saved a life right there,” he said.
Johnson said the church has a few leaks, the steeple fell off and they’re missing an awning.
But they’re grateful to just be alive.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.