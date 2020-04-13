Mobile homes in Carbon Hill heavily damaged in Easter storms

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms slammed Carbon Hill Sunday night, leaving a lot of damage behind.
At one point, the entire city was shut off from anyone being allowed in.
Carbon Hill was closed Sunday night with no one allowed in or out.
A Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy said there were some minor injuries like broken bones and scratches, but he said the city looked “pretty rough.”
TJ Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said homes were damaged and some mobile homes on Nauvoo Lane were overturned in the storms.
