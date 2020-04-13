McFarland Park filling up with water; Tennessee River spills over banks

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee River spilled over its banks, causing flooding at McFarland Park in Florence.
Police barricaded off the back section of the marina as water from the river continues to seep into the park.
A portion of the parking lot is flooded, the back side of the golf course is under water, and there’s nobody playing soccer because the goal is partially submerged.
Police will keep the barricades up until the water recedes.
They say boaters in the area aren’t concerned because flooding at McFarland is something they’re used to.
