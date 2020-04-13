Mazda Toyota plant opening delayed due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has confirmed reports that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the opening of the new Mazda Toyota plant.
The length of the delay has not been specified.
“I understand the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the construction and operation of a major manufacturing facility like Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA. I am confident that the automakers will move forward on their adjusted timeline to begin production at the Alabama facility, where they will turn out world-class vehicles. We’ll work with company leaders to assist them to bring this project to completion," Ivey said in a statement.
“On April 9, we informed state and local government officials in Alabama, along with our key suppliers how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our ability to maintain critical equipment delivery schedules, creating labor shortages, and slowing construction. As a result, we will delay the start of production of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant to a time period later in 2021,” said Mazda Toyota Manufacturing spokeswoman Toni Eberhart.
Eberhart said they are still recruiting qualified candidates. She said interviews have transitioned to video or phone conferencing where possible and day of work assessments for current candidates have been temporarily paused.
Individuals interested in careers at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing may learn more at MazdaToyota.com.
“We remain focused as a hometown company with a goal to provide up to 4,000 safe and sustainable jobs for North Alabama," Eberhart said.
