Marshall County Health Department expanding COVID-19 testing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department is now testing five days a week for COVID-19.
The testing times will be 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. You must call to schedule testing at 256-582-3656.
For testing, you must be symptomatic and one of the following:
- Be a healthcare worker
- Age 65 or older
- Have a pre-existing medical condition or immunosuppressed
- Have moderate to severe symptoms or worsening symptoms.
Asymptomatic patients will not be tested. Health officials say this could present false negative results.
If you have any questions about meeting testing criteria or need to call to make an appointment, call 256-582-3656.
You must bring your ID.
Directions for testing will be provided when you arrive at the health department. Do not get out of your vehicle. Testing will be done while you are in your car at the back of the building.
