Ivey orders pardon, parole hearings to restart amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will allow pardon and parole hearings to move forward after they were halted as part of the state’s response to the still-growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ivey signed a supplementary emergency proclamation on the matter Monday, paving the way for the state’s inmates to being seeking pardons or paroles again for the first time since mid-March.
Ivey’s order comes days after the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, urged the state to restart the process citing a “severe backlog” of about 4,000 inmates who were eligible for the hearings but unable to get one.
Under the new orders, Ivey says the hearings “should be conducted in a manner that reduces person-to-person interactions while also preserving the rights of crime victims” and others.
The proclamation also suspends any state provision allowing people to appear at the meetings in person and allows the board to reach a quorum, deliberate, and take action without in-person participation.
Before a decision on a pardon or parole can be made, however, there must be a period for anyone to present their views.
Those views must be made at least 5 days prior to the scheduled hearing and can be submitted in a written statement to the board by email at victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or by mail to:
Board Operations Division
100 Capitol Commerce Blvd. Suite 310
Montgomery, AL 36117
Those unable to email or mail a statement by the fifth day before the hearing can also call 334-242-8700 and a transcription will be made of the statement they wish to submit.
The decision to restart hearings comes only a short time after the Bureau confirmed one of its parole officers has tested postive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.