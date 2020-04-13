Flooding impacts north Alabama roadways following Easter storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Easter Sunday’s storms dropped large amounts of rain on Alabama.
All of that rain has made a huge impact on local roads and flooding has now become a problem all across north Alabama.
Our crews witnessed flooding in multiple places in Madison county. One example at Wall Triana between Dozier and Ready Section had a tree in the roadway as well. Powerlines were down at Oakwood and Hill in Huntsville.
Dekalb county is reporting problems on Highway 117 and County Road 85 between Ft. Payne and Henagar.
In Marshall county, there are problems on highway 168.
Morgan County has been dealing with calls all night of people needing help. They’ve reported significant issues on Highway 36 in Somerville and Highway 67 at Ryan Mountain.
Limestone County is reporting numerous issues as well.
As surveys of Easter Sunday’s aftermath continue, more reports of flooding and debris blocking roadways are expected.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.