Flash flooding wiped out part of County Road 44 in Dekalb County.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The heavy rains washed away a section of County Road 44 between Rainsville and Fyffe during Sunday’s storms.
The Folson family, who lives on the property, said all morning they heard the asphalt cracking and crumbling into the creek below.
“I just heard a kaboom and seen a hubcap running into the creek. A car stopped right out in front of the house and when I heard the kaboom I realized then what had happened. I realized the road was washing away,” said Gerald Folson.
They aren't sure how long before crews are able to fix the road. Meanwhile, they are worried the crack will spread even more, blocking them from leaving their home.
Road crews were out surveying the damage. We’re told the damage could take three to six months to fix.
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado in Dekalb County. Shiloh was hit, specifically. Another EF-0 was confirmed in Collinsville.
