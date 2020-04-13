Drying out today with colder temperatures ahead

We are expecting the cooler temperatures for much of this week across the Tennessee Valley. Overnight temperatures will fall near 40-degrees overnight tonight with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s. Wind will be gusty once again as we move into Tuesday afternoon at 10 to 20 mph from the north. Skies will remain clear through the middle of the week. Overnight temperatures will be into the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday. That could present us our final frost of the season. Overall, we are in for a much quieter week this week to help dry things out.