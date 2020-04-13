Drying out today with colder temperatures ahead

Happy Monday! Much quieter to start out the morning today and it should stay that way most of the week.
The cold front has passed through and skies have cleared out across the Tennessee Valley. There will be some more clouds that roll into the Valley through the morning. Areas of flooding may persist through this morning as well. Winds will continue to be gusty through this morning out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will bring in much cooler air through the day today as temperatures will fall through the morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 50s and low 60s.
We are expecting the cooler temperatures for much of this week across the Tennessee Valley. Overnight temperatures will fall near 40-degrees overnight tonight with a few spots dipping into the upper 30s. Wind will be gusty once again as we move into Tuesday afternoon at 10 to 20 mph from the north. Skies will remain clear through the middle of the week. Overnight temperatures will be into the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday. That could present us our final frost of the season. Overall, we are in for a much quieter week this week to help dry things out.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
