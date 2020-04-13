Damage, flooding across Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - There are multiple reports of damage and flooding across Cullman County.
Strong storms moved through Sunday night bringing heavy winds and rain.
Winds took out trees across the county.
One of the worst spots in Cullman County, according to a sheriff’s deputy is Highway 31 in Johnson’s Crossing near Hanceville. A Marathon gas station was hit and a few buildings around the intersection were also damaged. Crews are working to restore power.
A road in the Garden City area of Cullman County is also washed out. Crews have County Road 515 blocked off.
Another problem is County Road 1699 at County Road 1714 in Holly Pond, several trees are blocking the road.
No injuries have been reported as a Monday morning.
