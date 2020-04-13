Boaz church cooking for community impacted by tornado

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday, neighbors came together to help each other pick up the pieces. That includes some local church members who are practicing what they preach.
As you drive through Boaz you see trees down, tangled metal, you name it. We’ve also seen people step up, like dozens of church members from Whitesboro Baptist Church.
“I don’t know how many we’ve had. We’ve probably had at least 30 or 40 at one time. A lot of them are out. We got here at about 10 o’clock,” said the pastor, Alan Hallmark.
They didn’t waste any time cooking. They fired up their grills and served more than 250 hamburgers, more than 500 hot dogs, chips and drinks to volunteers and those impacted by Sunday’s storms in Boaz.
“This is what our church does. We bought a trailer several years ago, so when there is a disaster that’s what we do. We just load up, we go where it’s happening at, and we just get to cooking because folks need to eat," Hallmark said.
Off U.S. 431, businesses and homes were damaged, personal belongings were scattered in the grass. But just a couple steps away, a church was grilling and meeting the needs of people in their community.
“Seeing all the damage, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never seen this kind of stuff here,” said Hallmark.
Hallmark said he’ll be out there again for the next couple days and the grill will be heated up.
