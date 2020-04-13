Albertville man charged with producing child porn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives from the Albertville Police Department have arrested a man on child porn charges.
Timothy Hayden Pike, 26, is charged with production of child pornography.
Police say the arrest was the result of an unrelated matter when detectives found images that Pike had captured video of a person under the age of 17.
All victims related to the case are known to the detectives handling the case and there is no danger to the public, police say.
Pike was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department under a $200,000 bond.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
