Alabama State Troopers injured after crashing during high-speed chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Alabama State Troopers and two other people were injured in a wreck Monday afternoon.
The State Troopers were chasing a suspect who was riding a motorcycle. The chase began on U.S. Highway 72 in Madison County. It ended when the troopers crashed at Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue in Huntsville.
Two State Troopers and two “civilians” were injured in the crash. State Troopers confirm both State Troopers and the two civilians were taken to area hospitals.
HEMSI confirms that one of those troopers was taken to the hospital by ambulance but has non-life threatening injuries. The other State Trooper’s condition wasn’t known by HEMSI’s spokesperson because they were taken to the hospital by other means.
One of the “civilians” injured in the crash was taken to Huntsville Hospital’s Emergency Room, the other was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. Both were in non-life threatening condition.
ALEA confirmed the suspect they were chasing escaped.
WAFF is on-scene and awaiting more information.
