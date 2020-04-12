Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Rain has started this morning. Any thunderstorms during the first half of the day should be non-severe. A warm front will lift to the north this morning and increase temperatures and moisture. A strong system will move closer to the Tennessee Valley into the afternoon and evening, helping to develop our severe weather threat. The second half of the day will be the main event. Strong and severe storms are expected. Supercells are likely to develop, and could have strong/long tracked tornadoes. Large hail is also possible. Damaging straight-line winds are a high possibility today. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from noon-12 AM. Power outages are possible for many today, so make sure to charge all of your devices and have extra batteries ready. Flash flooding is something to watch as rain totals could be between 2-5". A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from noon-12 AM.