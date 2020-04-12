Lindsay Lane Baptist Church host drive-in Easter service

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -Churches across the Tennessee Valley are finding creative ways to hold services while obeying social distancing guidelines.
Dozens of church members sacrificed their time to hear the gospel from pastors Saturday afternoon outside while sitting in the parking lot of Lindsay Lane Baptist church.
Lead Pastor Andy John King said they held the Easter service a day early due to severe weather and wanted to use some creativity.
“I think people are getting use to different methods, but we just don’t want to give up the message and so we’re okay with doing it however we can and we want to make sure we that we communicate God’s love and mercy especially on Easter," Pastor King.
Church members parked their cars 6 feet apart and listened to the service inside their cars.
“It was absolutely unique, it was awesome. We finally get to get together with our church family again although we can‘t touch them and hug them, we get to see them and that means a lot to us," said Mike Parvin, church member.
Others in attendance said they enjoyed listening to all of their pastors in one day.
“Hearing all four of our pastors preach was a blessing because normally we just have one pastor on each campus,so that was a blessing to hear from all four together," said Fred Leonard, Sunday School Teacher.
Pastor King said he wants his message to provide encouragement during the pandemic.
“God is able to save us and God is able to provide for us, so this is a great time of opportunity for churches to proclaim a message of hope, salvation, forgiveness, God’s grace and his provision," he said.
Another drive-in Easter service will be held early Sunday 8 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.