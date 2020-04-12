Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIVES LOST-A POLICE MENTOR
Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells had wide influence in his decades in law enforcement. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department. Wells died March 21 at age 69 of complications from the coronavirus. He dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Police Department and the larger community. A retired colleague described him as “a very versatile leader in Wisconsin.” In retirement, he was teaching criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
2nd Tennessee inmate tests positive for coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An inmate in western Tennessee has tested positive for COVID-19, state correctional officials announced. Officials say the inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex in Only was placed in quarantine on April 7 after having a low-grade fever. On Friday, his test results for coronavirus tested positive. Three other inmates who may have been exposed have since been placed in quarantine for 14 days. They have not yet shown any symptoms. As of Saturday, Tennessee had more than 5,100 confirmed cases and 101 deaths related to the coronavirus.
SEVERE WEATHER
Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters say an outbreak of severe thunderstorms with powerful twisters is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley. More than 4.5 million people live in the area where dangerous weather is most likely, including Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes. Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the virus threat.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRICE GOUGING
Feds in Memphis concerned about coronavirus supply gouging
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in West Tennessee is asking hospital leaders to tell authorities about cases of hoarding or price gouging of medical supplies used in the coronavirus fight. Memphis-based U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said Thursday that his office is focusing on “the deterrence, investigation, and prosecution of wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” His letter to hospital leaders and executives has listed several types of supplies labeled by the federal government as scarce that could be the subject of price gouging and hoarding. They include masks, respirators, ventilators, and materials used to disinfect and sterilize.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL MEALS
Schools struggle to safely get free meals to needy students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran into problems when food workers, teachers and volunteers became infected or were too scared to report for duty. Some districts have been forced to suspend their programs altogether. That's left families who are already struggling more desperate. After a more than weeklong shutdown in Houston, schools in the nation's fourth-largest city made changes to reduce risks. The district started giving out enough food to last for several days in fewer locations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FOREST CLOSURE
Lone Mountain State Forest closed over coronavirus concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Lone Mountain State Forest has been closed due to coronavirus concerns after personnel noticed an increase in visitors. The Department of Agriculture says many visitors have been gathering in parking lots and trail heads and not following guidelines to maintain social distancing. The agency says access points and trails will be closed to prevent groups from gathering in order to protect public health. The forest is located in Morgan County, about 35 miles west of Knoxville.