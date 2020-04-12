Easter storms leave significant damage in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz took a direct hit Sunday evening with reports of damage in multiple neighborhoods.
In fact, WAFF 48 News crews there they had to take shelter as severe storms headed their way.
Here are some of the damage reports:
- Significant damage at Robert Cobb Motors on Highway 431
- Damage to buildings in south Boaz, debris and damage to buildings (near Highway 168)
- Tree down on Alabama 68, County Road 479 at County Road 95, power line down on Alabama 168. water over the road at County Road 843, 150 and County Road 88
- Floodwater at the intersection of Alabama 168 and Brown street
- Significant damage on Lee Avenue
- Lots of downed trees and power lines at Pleasant Hill Road
- Downed trees and power lines on Bethsaida Road
- Significant Damage at the corner of Dogwood Drive and Rosen Avenue
- Floodwaters along County Road 506
- Multiple trees and power lines down on Denson Road
No word yet if anyone is hurt.
