Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for severe storm threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekend will be like day and night. Saturday will be beautiful. Highs will warm near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Winds will turn southerly, helping to bring back warmer temperatures into the area. Also, the southerly flow will stream in moist air from the gulf into tomorrow.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. States across the southeast have the potential for an outbreak of significant severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes.
Rain will start with a first wave of showers early in the morning. The rain in the morning will be mostly moderate and could possibly include thunderstorms, but the main event will be during the second half of the day.
A warm front will lift to the north, then a strengthening system will move closer to the Tennessee Valley later into the afternoon and evening, helping to develop our severe weather threat. During the afternoon, and line is expected to move in after a possible break in the rain during the late morning hours.
If super cells develop, that could be a dangerous scenario. Impacts could include long tracked tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding, power outages, and damaging straight-line winds.
Sunday will be a day to watch as ingredients come together or even be inhibited. Make sure you are weather aware tomorrow. Updates from the weather team will be delivered on air, on the website, and on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.
