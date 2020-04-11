Severe weather expected Easter Sunday

Rain will start with a first wave of showers early in the morning. The rain in the morning will be mostly moderate and could possibly include thunderstorms, but the main event will be during the second half of the day. A warm front will lift to the north, then a strengthening system will move closer to the Tennessee Valley later into the afternoon and evening, helping to develop our severe weather threat. During the afternoon, and line is expected to move in after a possible break in the rain during the late morning hours. If super cells develop, that could be a dangerous scenario. Impacts could include long tracked tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding, power outages, and damaging straight-line winds.