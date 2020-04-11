Huntsville church hosts Easter basket drive through giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In case you haven’t heard, the Easter bunny has hopped his way to Huntsville!
And Friday he made a stop at the House of Hope and Restoration church.
Since organized egg hunts are off the table, people are getting creative to celebrate the holiday.
Hundreds of people took part in a drive thru to get a basket full of Easter goodies for their kids.
Community activist and organizer Yolanda Denson tells us the baskets were made possible by donations.
And Denson says the Huntsville Police Department donated stuffed animals for the baskets.
“The kids have teddy bears inside of their Easter baskets so they can hug on them and sleep on them in this time that we’re having in America,” Denson said.
“For me to the smiles on the kids face, to see the smiles on the parents face is what makes the difference, and I think that’s what the love of Christ really is about. To be able to spread love and to give hope at a time where it seems there is no hope,” Pastor Jarman Leatherwood, House of Hope and Restoration church said.
Denson says 300 children got baskets today.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.