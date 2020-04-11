Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra says head coaches and senior department staffers will take 10% salary cuts among proposed budget reductions to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tyra said Thursday during a conference call that his department aims to trim a total of about $15 million from the proposed 2020-21 budget. That includes 10% salary reductions for men’s basketball coach Chris Mack, football coach Scott Satterfield, women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and baseball coach Dan McDonnell, whose combined salaries for next year total about $10 million. The AD also said he will forego his $150,000 bonus the next two years.