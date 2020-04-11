Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State has a new athletic direcrtor — Mikki Allen, Tennessee's assistant athletic director. Allen succeeds Teresa Phillips. Tenneessee State announced the hiring Thursday in a video conference call. Allen spent the past 11 years at his alma mater Tennessee in sports administration, most recently as assistant AD for player relations and development. Allen was a member of the 1999 national championship team and earned a master's degree at Tennessee State. He will start May 1, with Phillips retiring after 16 years with Tennessee State.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra says head coaches and senior department staffers will take 10% salary cuts among proposed budget reductions to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tyra said Thursday during a conference call that his department aims to trim a total of about $15 million from the proposed 2020-21 budget. That includes 10% salary reductions for men’s basketball coach Chris Mack, football coach Scott Satterfield, women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and baseball coach Dan McDonnell, whose combined salaries for next year total about $10 million. The AD also said he will forego his $150,000 bonus the next two years.