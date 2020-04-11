First Alert Weather Day for severe threat Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of widespread severe weather in the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible including long track tornadoes, large hail and widespread damaging wind gusts. Power outages will be possible on Sunday so please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. This is now the time to review your severe weather plan with your family, also know that some local storms shelters may not open due to COVID-19. On top of the significant severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall of two to five inches of rain may also be possible, flash flooding can happen very quickly.