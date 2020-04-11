First Alert Weather Day for severe threat Easter Sunday

Cloud cover will gradually increase this evening with much warmer overnight temperatures expected in the middle 50s.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sunday with non-storm related winds sustained around 20 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Sunday morning will start off with locally heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms that could produce some small hail, these morning storms are not expected to be severe.
Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of widespread severe weather in the afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible including long track tornadoes, large hail and widespread damaging wind gusts. Power outages will be possible on Sunday so please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. This is now the time to review your severe weather plan with your family, also know that some local storms shelters may not open due to COVID-19. On top of the significant severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall of two to five inches of rain may also be possible, flash flooding can happen very quickly.
The severe weather threat will end late Sunday night into Monday morning.
Much cooler and drier weather is expected for the rest of the week with temperatures staying below average in the 60s.
